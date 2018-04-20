2018 Playoffs
2018 Playoffs

Tyronn Lue says Kevin Love OK to play in Game 3 vs. Indiana Pacers

From NBA.com Staff

Apr 20, 2018 11:33 AM ET

Kevin Love is expected to suit up and play in Game 3 tonight.

Tonight on ESPN:  Pacers vs. Cavs (7 ET)

Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star big man Kevin Love seems set to play in Game 3 tonight.

Love, who reportedly suffered a partially torn ligament in his left thumb late in Game 2, is ready to go according to Cavs coach Tyronn Lue. 

Love missed six weeks earlier this season with a broken left hand. He also missed a game late in the season after suffering a tooth injury against the Miami Heat. The Cavs' All-Star had 15 points and six rebounds in the Cavaliers' 100-97 Game 2 victory against the Indiana Pacers

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.