Tyronn Lue says Kevin Love OK to play in Game 3 vs. Indiana Pacers

Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star big man Kevin Love seems set to play in Game 3 tonight.

Love, who reportedly suffered a partially torn ligament in his left thumb late in Game 2, is ready to go according to Cavs coach Tyronn Lue.

Love missed six weeks earlier this season with a broken left hand. He also missed a game late in the season after suffering a tooth injury against the Miami Heat. The Cavs' All-Star had 15 points and six rebounds in the Cavaliers' 100-97 Game 2 victory against the Indiana Pacers.