Report: Mike Budenholzer withdraws from consideration for Phoenix Suns coaching job

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Apr 19, 2018 10:38 PM ET

Atlanta Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer has reportedly withdrawn from consideration for the Phoenix Suns head coach job.

After spending two days feeling out the head coaching vacancy in his home state, Mike Budenholzer has reportedly decided to pass on a job with Phoenix.

The current head coach of the Atlanta Hawks surfaced as a surprise candidate for the Suns last week and met with team officials on Monday and Tuesday. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, however, reported on Thursday night that Budenholzer has withrdawn from consideration.

 The Suns will now turn their coaching search to other options, including interim head coach Jay Triano. David Fizdale, Kevin McHale, Steve Clifford and Frank Vogel are also under consideration, per Wojnarowski.

