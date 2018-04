The injury bug has once again struck Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love as he sustained a partially torn ligament in his left thumb, according to an ESPN report.

But according to the team, Love is not expected to miss any time and will be ready for Friday's Game 3 at the Indiana Pacers.

Love missed six weeks earlier this season with a broken left hand. The Cavs' All-Star had 15 points and six rebounds during the Cavaliers' Game 2 victory of the Pacers.