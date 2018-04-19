Q&A: Monty McCutchen out to help NBA referees grow in their careers

NBA.com: I’ve heard from former referees that some of the younger officials don’t arrive with as many skills or as much life experience as in the past.

MM: And what we’ve found is that, often, no choice is a choice. If I don’t know what to say in my younger years of being a referee, if I don’t know how to meet the will of the coaches and the players, I tend to default to nothing. I say nothing, I hope this goes away and I avoid the situation.

As an official, Monty McCutchen found a balance between basketball and life.

What we’re finding out from traveling around to various teams is, that non-choice is leading to the idea of arrogance, of being ignored, which of course amps up emotions. It doesn’t calm them down.

NBA.com: This is an emotional game, with players and coaches competing with a high intensity. Referees are supposed to stay cool and detached, right?

MM: The one thing I would throw out for open discourse is that poise is an important part of all of our lives. Playing a game is emotional. Having things screamed at you is emotional as well. The fact is, we’ve practiced and trained to remain poised, for the most part. We all can grow from more poise.

NBA.com: Let me ask about some specific issues related to officiating. Like the idea of “make-up calls.” In Minnesota’s Game 1 loss to Houston, Jeff Teague inadvertently got hit in the jaw but the refs seemed to not see it. Moments later, with the Timberwolves’ bench in uproar, Houston lost possession on a traveling call. And the color analyst working the game immediately labeled that a “make-up call.”

MM: I think it’s the lowest hanging fruit. It’s lazy reporting. And to be honest, it means someone doesn’t have to put any real thought into what just happened. The fact is, we’re scrutinized to such a degree that if you were to think that way, all you would be is wrong twice. And wrong twice gets you sent home earlier. What we’re graded on is a percentage basis of correct and non-correct calls. We have consequences to our decisions.

Was there actually a travel? OK, we missed the first call -- I understand that. But do you know how many times I know I missed that call? Very few. It’s only later that I understand I missed the call. This also might come as some surprise to you -- I’m being facetious and hopefully funny -- that players will tell you things sometimes that aren’t true. And only the tape will tell you that later on. If you go around making up calls, only to find out you were correct in the original case, look how far down the rabbit hole you would have gone.

NBA.com: OK, how about “star treatment?” In the same category?

MM: Absolutely. Every one of our teams thinks that every superstar gets every call -- except theirs. That’s the nature of the business. I understand that, I don’t begrudge anyone that sense of protecting their player.

But you know what, the game is moving really, really fast. And the only way our fans can believe that the championship their team won or fell just short of is legitimate is if they believe in the integrity of our officials. Our officials want to get plays right whether it’s the best players or players who are on 10-day contracts. Anyone who doesn’t -- and I come to know about it -- won’t be here for long.

NBA.com: Why doesn’t the NBA keep referees together in a “crew” through a playoff series the way baseball does with its umpires?

MM: I think you would build up a frustration level. With baseball, you get a different dynamic in a home-plate umpire every game in a series. That is not our work. If you were to have a [controversial] play at the end of Game 1, that crew would have to be living with the commentary and both teams would have to live with the thought that things weren’t right. I think it’s important that every game starts with a fresh slate.

In 2013, Monty McCutchen provided an all-access look at his life as an NBA official.

NBA.com: It’s as if your refs all call balls and strikes every night.

MM: That’s right.

NBA.com: Another playoff topic is how the points for flagrant fouls and technicals accumulate through the playoffs. That turned into a big deal for Golden State and Draymond Green two years ago. Is that an area where the referees have input or is it strictly up to the Competition Committee?

MM: We have a non-voting voice in the Competition Committee -- two of our current referees and myself are on that as part of the meetings, but without a vote. We can give our perspective but it’s an administrative decision that’s above my pay grade. But for me, I’ll revert back philosophically to my point that poise is an important part of a championship pursuit.

NBA.com: The officials working the playoffs continue to be evaluated and the initial group of 36 eventually narrows to 12 for The Finals. Someone always is watching?

MM: Your body of work is evaluated. Just like missing one layup, we’re not going to punish someone’s career over one mistake. But if consistent work is not being produced, that hinders your ability to move on to serve the game. The game must be served at this time of year to its highest level.

NBA.com: Second only perhaps to air traffic controllers, referees are reviewed and scrutinized more than almost any other profession, it seems. Can they ever just relax?

MM: You have to own your ability to relax. We all took this job on, we all knew it’s a highly scrutinized profession. Those of us who accept the work and the responsibility for it don’t have any trouble getting on a treadmill the next day and working off a little stress. That doesn’t mean you shake your mistakes as if they don’t matter. Mistakes, when they impact game, stick with the referee. But they can’t stick so much that they affect the next game’s work. The participants in that game deserve our best work, not some victimized referee who’s moping around because he or she feels too much pressure.

NBA.com: Before and since the All-Star break -- where a small group of players and referees gathered for a summit meeting -- you and others from the league have met with all 30 teams to address officiating concerns. How has that gone?

MM: We often want to put situations in opposition to one another, when in fact they’re capable of moving along the same path that leads to a beneficial place. Our two unions meeting can’t possibly be anything but a good thing. It’s people talking about how to solve a problem. People looking inward about how to participate in that. That’s great.

Michelle Johnson (senior VP and head of referee operations), Shareef Abdur-Rahim (associate VP of basketball operations) and myself visited the teams and laid down a template for what good, honest discourse and constructive criticism can be about. We were open to listening to teams’ perspective … and we were able to give a perspective and education about how hard our group [works], how much tape they watch and preparation they put in.

In a profession that’s been so good to me, to help other people have success and to see the league have success, I find that to have a great deal of meaning.

