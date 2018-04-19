Notable numbers about best-of-seven series in NBA playoff history

All-Time history of best-of-seven series in NBA playoffs

Below are statistics about the history best-of-seven series in the NBA Playoffs. The statistics are through the 2017 Playoffs.

• Teams that win the first game of a best-of-seven series go on to win the series 76.6% of the time (393-120).

• Teams that win the first game of a best-of-seven series at home go on to win the series 85.4% of the time (321-55).

• Teams that win the first game of a best-of-seven series on the road go on to win the series 52.6% of the time (72-65).

• Teams that win the first two games of a best-of-seven series go on to win the series 93.5% of the time (273-19).

• Teams that win the first two games of a best-of-seven series at home go on to win the series 94.0% of the time (236-15).

• Teams that win the first two games of a best-of-seven series on the road go on to win the series 84.0% of the time (21-4).

• Teams that win Game 3 of a 1-1 best-of-seven series go on to win the series 73.3% of the time (162-59).

• Teams that lead a best-of-seven series 2-1 go on to win the series 79.8% of the time (308-78).

• Teams that win the first three games of a best-of-seven series go on to win the series 100% of the time (127-0).

• Teams that lead a best-of-seven series 3-1 go on to win the series 95.4% of the time (226-11).

• Teams that win Game 5 of a 2-2 best-of-seven series go on to win the series 82.8% of the time (164-34).

• Teams that lead a best-of-seven series 3-2 go on to win the series 84.8% of the time (251-45).

History of best-of-seven series in NBA playoffs (since 1984)

Below are statistics about the history of best-of-seven series since the 16-team playoff format began in 1984. The statistics are through the 2017 Playoffs.

• Teams that win the first game of a best-of-seven series go on to win the series 76.8% of the time (275-83).

• Teams that win the first game of a best-of-seven series at home go on to win the series 86.0% of the time (228-37)

• Teams that win the first game of a best-of-seven series on the road go on to win the series 50.5% of the time (47-46).

• Teams that win the first two games of a best-of-seven series go on to win the series 93.1% of the time (201-15).

• Teams that win the first two games of a best-of-seven series at home go on to win the series 93.9% of the time (184-12).

• Teams that win the first two games of a best-of-seven series on the road go on to win the series 85.0% of the time (17-3).

• Teams that win Game 3 of a 1-1 best-of-seven series go on to win the series 71.8% of the time (102-40).

• Teams that lead a best-of-seven series 2-1 go on to win the series 79.2% of the time (210-55).

• Teams that lead a best-of-seven series 3-0 have gone on to win the series 100% of the time (93-0).

• Teams that lead a best-of-seven series 3-1 go on to win the series 95.6% of the time (152-7).

• Teams that win Game 5 of a 2-2 best-of-seven series go on to win the series 84.1% of the time (116-22).

• Teams that lead a best-of-seven series 3-2 go on to win the series 85.6% of the time (172-29).

