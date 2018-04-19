LeBron James sets record straight on postgame interview

Following the Cavs' 100-97 victory over the Pacers, TNT sideline reporter Allie LaForce interviewed LeBron James about his clutch 46-point performance that helped even the series at 1-1.

LaForce also took the opportunity to ask James for his immediate reaction to the death of Erin Popovich, wife of Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

James seemed shocked by the news -- which broke while he was playing -- and fought back tears while offering condolences to Popovich.

“Obviously I’m a huge Pop fan. I love Pop,” James said. “That’s such a tragedy and my best wishes go out to Pop and his family."

When James became aware that people thought he was blindsided by the interview, he posted a video on UNINTERRUPTED to say "that is absoultely false."



.@KingJames sends his thoughts and prayers to the family of Gregg Popovich, sets record straight on reporter’s question. pic.twitter.com/VCsFuEtFVU — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) April 19, 2018



LaForce asked James before the interview if he would discuss the tragic news. And James agreed, although his emotions took over during the exchange.

LeBron went on to say that LaForce followed the proper protocol, praised her professionalism and sent out more thoughts and prayers to the Popovich family.