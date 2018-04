The NBA playoffs are underway and there are plenty of topics to discuss!

Steve Aschburner stops by to talk about the Cavaliers-Pacers series, LeBron's impressive Game 2 performance, and a lot more.

Plus, Greg Anthony and John Schuhmann join me to play some trivia and analyze the action from the other first-round series.

