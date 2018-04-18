San Antonio Spurs announce wife of coach Gregg Popovich passed away

With deep regret the San Antonio Spurs announce that Erin Popovich, wife of Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich, passed away earlier Wednesday. Erin and Gregg were married for four decades and were blessed with two children and two grandchildren.



“We mourn the loss of Erin,” said Spurs General Manager RC Buford. “She was a strong, wonderful, kind, intelligent woman who provided love, support and humor to all of us.”



The organization asks media to respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.