Legendary Moments In NBA History: Michael Jordan's 63-point game in 1986

In his NBA career, Michael Jordan amassed quite the library of showcase performances in the playoffs. On April 20, 1986, inside Boston Garden, Michael Jordan put on one of his more unforgettable shows.

Jordan was able to play in only 18 regular-season games in his second year in the NBA, after breaking a small bone in his foot in Chicago's third game of the year. But he made up for lost time by Game 2 of the Bulls' first-round series with the Celtics, torching Boston's defense to the tune of 63 points.

In the game, Jordan was 22-for-41 overall, did not attempt a 3-pointer and made 19 of his 21 free throws. However, his performance wasn't enough as the Bulls lost the game 135-131. The Celtics went on to sweep the Bulls in that series en route to winning the NBA title in 1986.

"I didn't think anyone was capable of doing what Michael has done to us," marveled Celtics star Larry Bird after Game 2. "He is the most exciting, awesome player in the game today. I think it's just God disguised as Michael Jordan."

