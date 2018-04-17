Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors once again tops in NBA merchandise sales

NEW YORK -- Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors top the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) list of most popular jerseys and team merchandise, marking the third consecutive regular season Curry and the defending NBA Champions have earned top honors. Rankings are based on NBAStore.com sales since the beginning of the 2017-18 NBA season.

Rounding out the top five players are the Cleveland Cavaliers’ LeBron James (No. 2), the Warriors’ Kevin Durant (No. 3), the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo (No. 4) and the Boston Celtics’ Kyrie Irving (No. 5). Irving climbed seven spots from his ranking on the most recent list (January 2018).

The Warriors are followed by the Cavaliers at No. 2, the Philadelphia 76ers at No. 3, the Los Angeles Lakers at No. 4 and the Celtics at No. 5.

Top 15 Most Popular NBA Jerseys

1. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

2. LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

3. Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

5. Kyrie Irving, Boston Celtics

6. Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder

7. Kristaps Porzingis, New York Knicks

8. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

9. James Harden, Houston Rockets

10. Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

11. Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs

12. Lonzo Ball, Los Angeles Lakers

13. Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

14. Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

15. Jimmy Butler, Minnesota Timberwolves

Top 10 Most Popular Team Merchandise

1. Golden State Warriors

2. Cleveland Cavaliers

3. Philadelphia 76ers

4. Los Angeles Lakers

5. Boston Celtics

6. Milwaukee Bucks

7. Oklahoma City Thunder

8. New York Knicks

9. Chicago Bulls

10. Houston Rockets