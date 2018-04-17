No Curry, no worry as Golden State Warriors cruise to 2-0 lead

To prove his point, Kerr put Andre Iguodala in Curry’s starting point guard spot to start the series. It was a bold move but also an unintentionally arrogant one as well, because Iguodala has only started eight regular-season games in four years and has never played the position before in his 13-year NBA career.

Well: Iggy opened Game 2 with three shots from deep, then settled in and supplied defense, some boards, a few chest passes and other intangibles that the Warriors have come to expect from him. He finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists in just 27 minutes. This is what the Spurs are up against.

“I just love his poise,” said Durant. “He’s a veteran leader for us. A guy that just kind of keeps it real with everybody … he doesn’t have an ego and he’s going to go out there and do the best job he can do. Even if he’s not making shots, he adds so much value to our team with his energy, his deflections, his rebounds, driving to the rim and getting hockey assists. We appreciate him for it.”

The Warriors were sloppy initially and trailed the Spurs by six at halftime after taking San Antonio’s best shot, yet won by 15. That’s because even without Curry, the reinforcements are deep, fully functional and clinically capable.

The Spurs still have no resistance to offer for Durant and Klay Thompson, who combined for 63 points. And the Golden State defense once again held the Spurs under 42 percent shooting, an especially deadly number when LaMarcus Aldridge (34 points) is the only player worth a double team.

“No one can make up Steph’s contributions individually,” said Thompson. “That’s got to be done as a team, and even then it’s hard, the way he can shoot the ball.”