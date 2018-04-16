San Antonio Spurs start Rudy Gay over Kyle Anderson in Game 2

Hoping to rebound from their 113-92 loss to Golden State in Game 1, the Spurs are going with a different look to their starting lineup.

Coach Gregg Popovich told reporters before Game 2 that veteran forward Rudy Gay would start in place of Kyle Anderson in the frontcourt. Anderson played just 10 minutes in Game 1 and missed both of his field goal attempts. Gay meanwhile, scored 15 points in just 21 minutes while adding six rebounds, two steals and two assists.

The seventh-seeded Spurs are hoping the change sparks a team struggling without star forward Kawhi Leonard, who played in just nine games during the regular season. Leonard, the 2014 Finals MVP and a two-time All-Star, will reportedly miss the entire postseason.