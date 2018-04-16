If you had picked, say, a Martian off the planet Remulak at this time last year, sat him in front of a TV, and shown him highlights of the last two seasons of San Antonio Spurs basketball, then asked him which player on the team was the team’s future, the Martian no doubt would have said something like "klak nurdendi qliqui," which translates to “the man in the braids.”

And if you’d then given him links to stories about the Spurs and asked which player was certain not to be here a year from now, the Martian would have no doubt said "glaark vliblin motlovrok," which translates to “LaMarcus Aldridge.”

Funny how Martians think.

But they wouldn’t have been alone; no one believed Aldridge had much of a shelf life in San Antonio. Rumors were plentiful before last June’s Draft that the Spurs were shopping him, and they turned out to be true. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich acknowledged that, for the first time, a star player of his had asked to be dealt. Even more shockingly, Popovich copped that it was his fault, not Aldridge’s, that things hadn’t worked out since Aldridge had signed with the Spurs in 2014, when he was among the biggest free-agent prizes available.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 28 in a late-season win against the Blazers.

Popovich vowed to put Aldridge back where he was comfortable, and followed through on it -- not that he had many options, with Leonard missing almost all of the regular season and almost certainly all of the playoffs rehabbing a quad injury. With his back to the basket again, operating on the left block where he’s operated much of his 12 NBA seasons and where he’d played in Portland off Damian Lillard before coming to San Antonio, Aldridge again was an All-Star, putting up some of the most efficient numbers of his career (23.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game) and carrying the Spurs to the playoffs for the 21st straight season.

“Considering the way he’s been playing and our recent success in those games, we are at the point where if LaMarcus gets a cough, a cold, we are in deep trouble,” Manu Ginobili said after Aldridge left a late regular season game in Washington with a knee contusion. The Spurs remain a longshot themselves in the first round of the playoffs, but Aldridge, who got a three-year extension for $72 million at the start of the season, would now seem to be the guy with a long-term future in San Antonio. No translation necessary.

Me: How have you all sustained this season through all the injuries and Kawhi not being here?

LaMarcus Aldridge: Just having the next-man-up kind of mentality, having the system where you can plug in guys and they can understand, or they can help the team in the ways they’re going to be good out there. And not giving in. It would have been easy to say we’ve had all this adversity this year and it’s not our year, but we have a bunch of guys that want to still be here. And we pushed through and guys got better, and the younger guys got some experience, and they’ve gotten better. It’s the whole team coming together.

Me: What did you do to work with Dejounte [Murray] once Pop made it clear he was the guy at point guard?

LA: Just trying to talk to him. That big story came out about Dame and myself, and how we didn’t talk. So I’m trying to re-do that with him. He’s not the same level of player offensively (as Lillard), but I’m trying to talk with him more, mentor more as far as showing him things I’ve learned over the years and showing him things he can do to make us better. And he’s been great about listening, and he wants to get better. He’s always in the gym. I feel like he’s playing the toughest position out there, so it’s going to take time. But he’s definitely grown this year.