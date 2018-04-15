Report: Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell fights through toe pain in playoff debut

Kia Rookie of the Year candidate Donovan Mitchell injured his left pinky toe in the second half during his playoff debut for the Utah Jazz at the Oklahoma City Thunder.

According to Yahoo! Sports Shams Charania, the rookie had an X-ray on his toe.

Sources: X-rays on Utah star Donovan Mitchell's left pinky toe returned negative. Mitchell is fighting through injury in OKC. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 16, 2018

The rookie returned in the fourth quarter but was noticeably hobbling. He finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds in the Jazz' 116-108 loss to the Thunder.