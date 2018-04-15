2018 NBA Playoffs
2018 NBA Playoffs

Report: Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell fights through toe pain in playoff debut

From NBA Twitter reports

Apr 15, 2018 8:45 PM ET

 

Utah rookie Donovan Mitchell injures his foot during Game 1 at Oklahoma City on Sunday.

Kia Rookie of the Year candidate Donovan Mitchell injured his left pinky toe in the second half during his playoff debut for the Utah Jazz at the Oklahoma City Thunder. 

According to Yahoo! Sports Shams Charania, the rookie had an X-ray on his toe.

The rookie returned in the fourth quarter but was noticeably hobbling. He finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds in the Jazz' 116-108 loss to the Thunder.

