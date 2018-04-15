Report: Kawhi Leonard not expected to return to San Antonio Spurs for playoffs

Kawhi Leonard is not walking through that door.

The San Antonio Spurs All-Star is not expected to return to the team for the playoffs, according to a report by Yahoo! Sports Shams Charania.

The Spurs were routed in Game 1 of the first round series against the Golden State Warriors, 113-92 on Saturday.

Leonard has missed all but nine games this season while nursing right quadriceps tendinopathy, an injury that flared up late in the offseason. He returned to the team's lineup briefly but has not played since complaining of soreness in his injured thigh following the Spurs' home win over Denver on Jan. 13.

Leonard opted to go to New York this week to work with his own team of doctors for the second time this season after first working with them prior to the All-Star break in February. The Spurs' medical staff has been present for both of Leonard's extended stays in New York to stay updated on his progress.

The 6-foot-7 forward has worked out at the NBA Players Association facility in Manhattan during both of his stays in New York.

The Associated Press contributed to this report