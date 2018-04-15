Streaking Sixers putting everything together on offense

PHILADELPHIA – To be a championship contender, a team must be great on both ends of the floor.

(We'll say that the Cleveland Cavaliers of the last two seasons are the exception to the rule, though it must be acknowledged that their championship season was the one in which they ranked in the top 10 defensively.)

The Philadelphia 76ers, just two years after completing a season in which they lost 72 games, have become great on both ends of the floor.

The Sixers ranked third defensively this season. J.J. Redick is their only starter shorter than 6-9 and size matters on that end of the floor. Ben Simmons was the rare rookie who made a positive impact defensively.

But Game 1 of their first-round series against the Miami Heat, in addition to being the Sixers' 17th straight win and their 24th win in 25 home games since Jan. 1, was the latest example of how big of a leap they've made offensively over the last two months. The Sixers scored 130 points on just 98 possessions on Saturday, chewing up what was the seventh-ranked defense in the regular season.

The 18-for-28 from 3-point range that the Sixers shot in the 130-103 victory is not sustainable. But even if all those shots aren't dropping, they won't be significantly easier to guard in Game 2 on Monday.

"They play really, really fast," Heat center Kelly Olynyk said after his team allowed 74 points in the second half. "A lot of stuff in transition. They just kept those shooters coming off staggered screens, non-stop, full speed and it's tough to guard when they got four shooters out there with Simmons handling the ball it's tough to help and pack the paint, get in the paint.

"They're coming off making tough shots, throwing the ball back, other guys are making shots, Simmons is attacking, they're getting back cuts, trying to guard off screens. They play really fast, they execute really, really well."