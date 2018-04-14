2018 NBA Playoffs
Joel Embiid says 'pretty good chance' he plays in Game 2 or 3 for Philadelphia 76ers

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Apr 14, 2018 8:26 PM ET

Joel Embiid could return to the 76ers' lineup as soon as Game 2 on Monday.

The Philadelphia 76ers could have their best player back in the NBA Playoffs as soon as Monday.

Joel Embiid told reporters that "there's a pretty good chance" he could play in Game 2 or Game 3 of the Sixers' first-round series against Miami. Game 2 is on Monday, while Game 3 would not be until Thursday.

The All-Star big man warmed up before Game 1 on Saturday, but had already been ruled out for that night's contest. The former No. 1 overall pick underwent surgery for a fractured orbital bone suffered in late March and has not played since.The 76ers finished the regular season on a 16-game winning streak despite his absence. He must pass concussion protocol and contact drills before being cleared to play.

In just his second season, Embiid averaged 22.9 points, 11.0 reboundsd and 1.8 blocks per game while leading Philadelphia to its first playoff berth since 2012.

