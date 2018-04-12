Report: Washington Wizards sign guard Ty Lawson

The Washington Wizards have signed veteran guard Ty Lawson, according to a report from Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

Ty Lawson has signed a contract with the Washington Wizards and will be on their postseason roster, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Lawson’s playoff run ended in the Chinese Basketball Association on Wednesday, and he and the Wizards worked toward receiving his letter of clearance and agreeing to a deal Wednesday night, league sources said.

Lawson spent this past season in China playing with the Shandong Golden Stars of the CBA. His last stint in the NBA was with the Sacramento Kings during the 2016-17 season.

According to TNT analyst David Aldridge, the Wizards will not have to renounce any players to pick up Lawson. Here's what Aldridge reports via Twitter:

Wizards have roster spot available to sign Ty Lawson so they don’t have to waive one of their backup PGs (Ramon Sessions/ Tim Frazier). Will wait for Lawson, traveling from China after his team’s season ended Wednesday.

The 30-year-old guard played his best basketball with the Denver Nuggets, who drafted him with the No. 18 pick of the 2009 NBA Draft. From 2011 to 2015, Lawson averaged 16.4 points, 8.0 assists and 1.4 steals with Denver.

The Wizards begin their first-round matchup with the top-seed Toronto Raptors on Saturday (5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).