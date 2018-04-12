Reports: New York Knicks dismiss coach Jeff Hornacek

The Knicks have reportedly cut ties with head coach Jeff Hornacek.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and the New York Post's Marc Berman reported early Thursday morning that New York has moved on from the the 54-year-old Hornacek just hours after the Knicks finished the season with a 39-53 record. This season marks the fifth consecutive year the franchise has failed to make the postseason.

Knicks dismissed coach Jeff Hornacek, league sources tell ESPN. Management informed Hornacek of decision upon returning to New York late tonight. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 12, 2018

Knicks source confirms Hornacek was fired upon landing in New York following Cavs loss. President Steve Mills expected to meet press tomorrow. — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) April 12, 2018

Hornacek's time in The Big Apple was marred by a messy offseason parting with former All-Star Carmelo Anthony, whom the Knicks traded last summer to Oklahoma City. The team then tried to rebuild around Kristaps Porzingis, who appeared on his way to a breakout year. The 22-year-old's season was cut short, however, by a torn ACL in early February.

At the time, the Knicks were already nine games under .500 and five games out of the playoffs. They spiraled further without Porzingis, enduring eight and nine-game losing streaks on the way to their third sub-30-win campaign over the last 10 years.

Hornacek coached just two seasons with the Knicks after a two-and-a-half-year stint with Phoenix. He finishes his New York tenure with a record of 60-104 after going 101-112 with the Suns.

Wojnarowski further reported that the Knicks are expected to contact Mark Jackson, David Fizdale, David Blatt and Jerry Stackhouse as candidates for their coaching vacancy.