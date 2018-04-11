Western Conference playoff matchups are set

Highlighted by the Timberwolves' thrilling overtime conquest of the Nuggets, the Western Conference playoff field is finally set.

The top-seeded Rockets will meet No. 8 Minnesota and the No. 2 Warriors gets a playoff re-match against the No. 7 Spurs.

The Blazers, by virtue of their victory over of Utah, earned third place and a matchup with the No. 6 Pelicans, while the Jazz finished fourth to get the fifth-place Thunder.

The postseason begins Saturday.

The Rockets took all four meetings with the Timberwolves this season, while the Warriors and the Thunder both beat their first-round foes 3-1. The Blazers and Pelicans split their series 2-2.