Russell Westbrook secures triple-double average for second consecutive season

Russell Westbrook joined Oscar Robertson last season as the only players to average a triple-double per game over the course of an entire season.

Now he is the only one to have done it twice.

The Oklahoma City superstar entered the final two games of the 2017-18 campaign needing 34 total rebounds to average 10 per contest and, in the process, complete the triple-double average. Westbrook snared 18 boards on Monday against Miami, prompting speculation that he was indeed pursuing the statistical milestone. Westbrook responded by defending his ability to amass the stats in the first place.

"A lot of people make jokes about stat padding rebounds," he told reporters on Wednesday. "If people could get 20 rebounds every night, they would. If people could get [expletive] 15 rebounds, they would."

Westbrook did just that on Wednesday night, snaring his 16th rebound with over nine minutes remaining in the third quarter against Memphis. The feat secures his 10-rebounds-per-game average to go with his 25.6 points and 10.1 assists per contest.