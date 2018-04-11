Minnesota Timberwolves clinch final playoff berth in overtime

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minnesota is in the playoffs.

Jeff Teague's jumper with just over a minute left in overtime put the Timberwolves ahead to stay, and Minnesota topped Denver 112-106 on Wednesday night to grab the final spot in the NBA playoffs.

The last West spot was the only one up for grabs on the season's final night. It was the NBA's first winner-gets-in, loser-goes-home game since 1997.

Denver would have gone to the postseason with a win at Minnesota.

Minnesota is in the playoffs for the first time since 2004 - ending what was the longest active drought in the NBA

