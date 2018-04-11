Houston Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute dislocates right shoulder in meaningless game

The Associated Press

Apr 11, 2018 12:14 AM ET

 

Luc Mbah a Moute leaves Tuesday's game with a dislocated right shoulder.

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Houston Rockets forward Luc Mbah a Moute has dislocated his right shoulder in a meaningless game for the Western Conference leaders.

Mbah a Moute was injured during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

Mbah a Moute missed 15 games in December and January after dislocating his right shoulder during a fall, and it happened again on a dunk in traffic at Staples Center.

The Rockets (64-16) are locked into the top seed in the West playoffs with two games to play, but coach Mike D'Antoni kept his normal starting lineup and rotation for their penultimate regular-season game.

Mbah a Moute is a key rotation player for the Rockets, averaging 7.6 points and 3.1 rebounds per game off the bench.

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.