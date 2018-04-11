Giannis Antetokounmpo back, Matthew Dellavedova cleared to return for Bucks

Apr 11, 2018 2:08 PM ET

On ESPN: Bucks vs. Sixers (8 ET)

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- The Milwaukee Bucks are getting All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and guard Matthew Dellavedova back from right ankle injuries for the regular-season finale at Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

Antetokounmpo has missed the last two games. Dellavedova's injury was more serious, sidelining him since Feb. 4.

Coach Joe Prunty said in Philadelphia that Dellavedova was cleared to return for the 76ers game.

Malcolm Brogdon returned on Monday from a 30-game absence for a quad injury, meaning that the Bucks are back at full strength with the postseason beginning this weekend.

