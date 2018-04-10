Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter leaves game with strained right lower leg during

Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter suffered a strained right lower leg injury during Tuesday's game against the Boston Celtics and will not return.

Porter finished with 12 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal in 18 minutes before suffering the injury.



Injury Update: Otto Porter Jr. (right lower leg strain) out for the rest of #WizCeltics — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) April 11, 2018



Kelly Oubre started the second half in place of Porter.

The Wizards began the night as the No. 8 seed in the East, but could still finish as high as No. 6 by the time the regular season ends Wednesday night.

With a loss to the Celtics, the Wizards are guaranteed the No. 8 seed and would head to Toronto for Game 1 this weekend. With a win, it gets more complicated.