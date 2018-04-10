Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter leaves game with strained right lower leg during

Around The League
Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter leaves game with strained right lower leg

Apr 10, 2018

Apr 10, 2018 9:51 PM ET

Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter suffered a strained right lower leg injury during Tuesday's game against the Boston Celtics and will not return.

Porter finished with 12 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal in 18 minutes before suffering the injury.
 


Kelly Oubre started the second half in place of Porter.

The Wizards began the night as the No. 8 seed in the East, but could still finish as high as No. 6 by the time the regular season ends Wednesday night.

With a loss to the Celtics, the Wizards are guaranteed the No. 8 seed and would head to Toronto for Game 1 this weekend. With a win, it gets more complicated.

