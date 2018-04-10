Around The League
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell breaks rookie record for 3-pointers

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Apr 10, 2018 10:50 PM ET

Donovan Mitchell surpassed Damian Lillard's record for most 3-point field goals made by a rookie in NBA history as the Jazz rolled past the Warriors 119-79.

Mitchell drilled his 186th 3-pointer of the season from his favorite spot -- the left corner -- with 6:47 remaining in the third quarter.
 


Among players with more than 10 attempts from the left corner, no one has been more accurate than Mitchell (63.0 percent). Not bad for a Verizon Slam Dunk champ.

Mitchell, the 13th pick of the 2017 NBA Draft, is shooting 33.9 percent from beyond the arc in his rookie season.
 

Most 3-Pointers Made By A Rookie, NBA History

PlayerTeamSeason3-Pointers
Donovan MitchellJazz2017-18186
Damian LillardBlazers2012-13185
Stephen CurryWarriors2009-10166
Rudy FernandezBlazers2008-09159
Kyle KuzmaLakers2017-18159
Kerry KittlesNets1996-97158
Juan Carlos NavarroGrizzlies2007-08156
Allen Iverson76ers1996-97155
Matt MaloneyRockets1996-97154
Buddy HieldKings2016-17148

