Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell breaks rookie record for 3-pointers

Donovan Mitchell surpassed Damian Lillard's record for most 3-point field goals made by a rookie in NBA history as the Jazz rolled past the Warriors 119-79.

Mitchell drilled his 186th 3-pointer of the season from his favorite spot -- the left corner -- with 6:47 remaining in the third quarter.





Among players with more than 10 attempts from the left corner, no one has been more accurate than Mitchell (63.0 percent). Not bad for a Verizon Slam Dunk champ.

Mitchell, the 13th pick of the 2017 NBA Draft, is shooting 33.9 percent from beyond the arc in his rookie season.



Most 3-Pointers Made By A Rookie, NBA History