Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell breaks rookie record for 3-pointers

Donovan Mitchell surpassed Damian Lillard's record for most 3-point field goals made by a rookie in NBA history as the Jazz rolled past the Warriors 119-79.
Mitchell drilled his 186th 3-pointer of the season from his favorite spot -- the left corner -- with 6:47 remaining in the third quarter.
Donovan Mitchell breaks the record from the corner! 🎯🎯🎯#TakeNote#NBARookspic.twitter.com/sfnS1XUUZR— NBA (@NBA) April 11, 2018
Among players with more than 10 attempts from the left corner, no one has been more accurate than Mitchell (63.0 percent). Not bad for a Verizon Slam Dunk champ.
Mitchell, the 13th pick of the 2017 NBA Draft, is shooting 33.9 percent from beyond the arc in his rookie season.
Most 3-Pointers Made By A Rookie, NBA History
|Player
|Team
|Season
|3-Pointers
|Donovan Mitchell
|Jazz
|2017-18
|186
|Damian Lillard
|Blazers
|2012-13
|185
|Stephen Curry
|Warriors
|2009-10
|166
|Rudy Fernandez
|Blazers
|2008-09
|159
|Kyle Kuzma
|Lakers
|2017-18
|159
|Kerry Kittles
|Nets
|1996-97
|158
|Juan Carlos Navarro
|Grizzlies
|2007-08
|156
|Allen Iverson
|76ers
|1996-97
|155
|Matt Maloney
|Rockets
|1996-97
|154
|Buddy Hield
|Kings
|2016-17
|148