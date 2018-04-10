Philadelphia 76ers forward Dario Saric leaves game with chipped tooth, lacerated lip

Sixers forward Dario Saric suffered a lacerated upper lip and chipped tooth in Tuesday's game against Hawks and will not return.

Saric collided with John Collins on the game's opening possession. After falling to the court, Saric got up and immediately jogged to the locker room.



Medical Update: Dario Saric has a lacerated upper lip and chipped left central incisor (front tooth), and will NOT return — x - Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 11, 2018



This was Saric's third game back after missing three games with a bacterial infection in his right elbow.

Meanwhile, Ben Simmons is playing for the Sixers in their next-to-last game of the regular season after missing the morning shootaround because of the stomach flu.

And last but not least, Joel Embiid debuted his new protective mask on Instagram as he ramps up preparations for a return from a fractured orbital bone.



Looks like Joel Embiid is getting fitted for his mask 👀 pic.twitter.com/XxrvD7XOGQ — Kristen Rodgers (@KristenERodgers) April 11, 2018



The Sixers, who have won 50 games for the first time since 2000-01, are attempting to set a franchise record with their 15th straight win.