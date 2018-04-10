NBA on ABC viewership up 17 percent for 2017-18 season

The NBA on ABC averaged 3,818,000 viewers across 17 games during the 2017-18 regular season, up 17 percent from 3,265,000 viewers last season, according to Nielsen. ABC also experienced double-digit increases in several key demos for its NBA coverage, including 21 percent (M18-49), 17 percent (P18-49), 17 percent (M18-34) and 14 percent (P18-34).

Both of ABC’s franchises were up double-digits in viewership this season. NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC presented by YouTube TV averaged 3,388,000 viewers across eight games, up 15 percent from 2,948,000 viewers last season.

The NBA Sunday Showcase on ABC presented by the United States Marine Corps series averaged 2,947,000 viewers, up 23 percent from2,388,000 last season. This marks the most-watched NBA Sunday Showcase series in four years (since 2013-14).

NBA Countdown presented by Straight Talk Wireless, ABC’s NBA pre-game show, averaged 1,628,000 viewers on ABC, up 12 percent from 1,457,000 viewers.

Additionally, ABC and ESPN combined to televise 12 of the 15 most-watched NBA games this season across networks, led by ABC’s presentation of the Golden State Warriors-Cleveland Cavaliers game on Christmas, which drew 8,834,000 viewers.

More information on ESPN’s NBA regular-season viewership numbers will be available later this week.