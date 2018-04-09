Report: Cleveland Cavaliers to sign center Kendrick Perkins for playoff run

In an effort to shore up an undersized frontline, Cleveland will reportedly sign veteran big man Kendrick Perkins. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the agreement will become official in time for Perkins to be a member of the Cavaliers' playoff roster.

The Cavaliers are signing 13-year NBA vet Kendrick Perkins with final roster spot for playoffs, league sources tell @Mcten and me. Perkins played part of season at G League affiliate after Cavs released him in preseason. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 10, 2018

In 27 games with the Canton Charge (Cleveland's G League affiliate) this season, the 33-year-old big man averaged 8.7 points and 7.1 rebounds in 21.2 minutes per contest. His most recent NBA playing time came with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2016.