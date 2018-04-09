Around The League
Report: Cleveland Cavaliers to sign center Kendrick Perkins for playoff run

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Apr 9, 2018 8:31 PM ET

Kendrick Perkins, who played 27 games in the G League this season, will reportedly sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In an effort to shore up an undersized frontline, Cleveland will reportedly sign veteran big man Kendrick Perkins. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the agreement will become official in time for Perkins to be a member of the Cavaliers' playoff roster.

In 27 games with the Canton Charge (Cleveland's G League affiliate) this season, the 33-year-old big man averaged 8.7 points and 7.1 rebounds in 21.2 minutes per contest. His most recent NBA playing time came with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2016.

