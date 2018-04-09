Sacramento Kings take active role in helping community after Stephon Clark's death

The Kings have a big platform and a big (figurative) microphone, and the outreach matters. But they’re a basketball team, not a lobbying group, investigative force or legislative body. Can they have a real place at the table of possible solutions in the community?

They’ve pledged partnerships with Build. Black., a coalition of local grassroots groups including the Sierra Health Foundation, the Greater Sacramento Urban League and NAACP and local activists including Accius, Ryan McClinton of SacACT and Kellie Todd-Griffin of Sistallect, along with Sacramento BLM.

The Kings will have to vet potential next steps with those groups and other experts, and have conversations with the community. They’re not in the business of telling people in the community what they need. They don’t make policy. They will have to listen as much as they speak, because those groups have skin in the game -- and, yes, that pun was intended.

“They have a role and a responsibility to be responsive to tragedies like Stephon Clark,” said Chet Hewitt, the president and CEO of Sierra Health, by phone Monday morning. “But even in a more proactive way, to be a part of the economic renaissance that you see taking place in so many inner-city neighborhoods. You know that part of the emerging NBA business model is downtown stadiums. And as you move back into the urban core, there’s often displacement that takes place, or an infusion of economic opportunity that has positive and negative consequences.

“The positive side is clearly the new building and new investment in those communities that has been lacking for a long time. The downside is increased property values and rental rates that sometimes exclude the people who have been living there. And so the question is, if you’re a thoughtful business owner ... what is your responsibility to the people who have actually been there? How do you create opportunity for them to participate in the economic renaissance that’s already been there that you’ve been a part of, if not a driver of, and do so in a way that’s not only good for your business, but is also representative of your desire to be a good corporate citizen in that particular environment?”

The Kings did, after all, get almost $273 million in public investment toward construction of the $558 million Golden 1 Center, Hewitt noted.

Hewitt, Accius and other Build.Black members met with Ranadive and with Mavericks owner Mark Cuban before the Kings-Mavericks game March 27, in what Hewitt called a “thoughtful“ meeting.

“You can ensure that you have some black vendors in your arena,” Hewitt said. “...You can make sure that’s an opportunity for folks. And you can, as these entities do development in the areas immediately adjacent to these new arenas, they can also make sure that some of the build out of those hotels and new businesses also are made available to African-American vendors, but also other vendors of color as well. You can do that through project labor agreements if you’re doing construction; you can do that through a bidding process if you’re rehabbing buildings to make them new and shiny and presentable again. There are a number of ways you can do that.”

Hewitt has also asked the Kings to invest in redoing basketball courts, as they’ve done throughout the city, in the South Sacramento neighborhood where Clark’s grandmother lived. “I see kids with Kings hats,” he said. “I don’t see any Kings courts.”

He said Ranadive and the Kings were “incredibly receptive” to Build.Black. and its initiatives, and agreed to a three-year process to look at and perhaps implement some of its recommendations.

“We’re not looking for handouts,” Hewitt said. “We’re not saying put businesses that aren’t up to the standards that you may hold for your business enterprise. What we’re saying is that there are people who are poised and who are ready to both invest their energy and their time and motivation, and who just really want access to opportunity.”

And while everyone is coming to this in good faith, Hewitt and the coalition would like to see tangible results, whether after the season ends or soon down the road.

“What we have now is a commitment, and we’re working off of a basis of trust,” he said. “Seasons do start again. And the conditions that gave rise to the focus on the Kings won’t go away immediately. The community is expecting them to be addressed ... teams often own arenas. And arenas do more than basketball. You can shut down concerts. You can shut down the monster trucks. If the business model is to draw attention to, and people to, those downtown spaces, and the social amenities that everyone enjoys, you don’t want to risk the ability of people to want to be in those spaces after you make deep investments.”

In the interim, the onus is on the Kings and the players to help keep driving the agenda once the players scatter to their offseason plans and back to their families.

“Vivek and the Kings org have done a great job of that and the players have done a good job of continuing the conversation,” Temple said. “At the end of the day all we can do is put that out there and the people themselves have to push the lobbyists and their legislators to make those changes. When I went to Matt’s rally it was a very diverse crowd, and that’s a great sign.”

Temple said he remains in contact with Accius and hopes to keep the momentum going through him.

“I’m going to have some conversations when I get to my hometown in Baton Rouge,” Temple said (his father, Collis Temple, was the first African-American basketball player at LSU). “As we know, this isn’t just a Sacramento issue; this is an American issue. I’m going to continue to keep the conversation going wherever I am in this country. I’m going to stay in Sacramento a little longer than I would in a normal situation because I adopted the high school. The biggest way to keep the momentum going is to make sure we continue to have our conversations no matter where we are.”

Christie grew up in Seattle, in the era of the Officer Friendly program. That program brought police officers into the schools at an early age to try and forge better relationships with students and the community in what was standard operating procedure. Police officers there, and then, handed out trading cards to kids of then-Seattle SuperSonics players like Gus Williams, Dennis Johnson and Jack Sikma. Kids would have to walk up to the cops and ask for the cards. Seeds of a relationship were formed and police were in the communities they served.

Many still try. But too many encounters are ending like the one with Clark. And the local basketball team, still a point of civic pride in a city that has its own identity separate from the business in the state capital that gleams in downtown, is trying to do more than just dribble and sell tickets.

“It’s odd that the community saved the Kings,” Christie said, “and now it’s coming full circle for the Kings to try and help save the community.”

* * *

Longtime NBA reporter, columnist and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer David Aldridge is an analyst for TNT. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.

The views on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of the NBA, its clubs or Turner Broadcasting.