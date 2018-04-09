Report: Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart remains on timetable to return in late-April

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart remains on track to return from injury in late-April, according to a report from Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.

Sources: Celtics guard Marcus Smart had reevaluation on torn right UCL Monday in New York and is expected to receive clearance to return to game action at six-week mark of surgery (April 27). Smart has been cleared to start light non-contact shooting. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 9, 2018

Smart has been sidelined since March 11 with a torn right UCL tendon in his thumb. After surgery to repair the tendon, the Celtics said Smart would need six-to-eight weeks for recovery.

According to Charania, the Celtics now expect Smart to be cleared to return by the six-week mark on April 27, which could allow Smart to play in the first round of the NBA playoffs. The conference semifinals are currently scheduled to begin on April 30.

The Celtics (54-26) have clinched the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. However, season-ending surgery to All-Star guard Kyrie Irving has diminished hopes for Boston in this year's playoffs.

Smart is averaging 10.2 points, 4.8 assists, and 1.3 steals in 54 games this season.