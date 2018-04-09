Around The League
Around The League

Report: Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart remains on timetable to return in late-April

Smart has reportedly been cleared to start non-contact shooting

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Apr 9, 2018 5:38 PM ET

Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been sidelined since injuring his thumb on March 11.

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart remains on track to return from injury in late-April, according to a report from Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.

Smart has been sidelined since March 11 with a torn right UCL tendon in his thumb. After surgery to repair the tendon, the Celtics said Smart would need six-to-eight weeks for recovery.

According to Charania, the Celtics now expect Smart to be cleared to return by the six-week mark on April 27, which could allow Smart to play in the first round of the NBA playoffs. The conference semifinals are currently scheduled to begin on April 30. 

The Celtics (54-26) have clinched the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. However, season-ending surgery to All-Star guard Kyrie Irving has diminished hopes for Boston in this year's playoffs.

Smart is averaging 10.2 points, 4.8 assists, and 1.3 steals in 54 games this season.

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.