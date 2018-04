NEW YORK -- Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris has been fined $15,000 for directing inappropriate comments toward a game official, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The incident coincided with Morris’ ejection for receiving his second technical foul with 4:11 remaining in the first quarter of the Wizards’ 103-97 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Apr. 6 at Capital One Arena.