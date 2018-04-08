Golden State Warriors waive Omri Casspi

OAKLAND, Calif. – The Golden State Warriors have waived forward Omri Casspi, the team announced today.
Casspi appeared in 53 games (seven starts) this season, averaging 5.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 14.0 minutes per game.
Official release
Apr 8, 2018 12:32 AM ET
