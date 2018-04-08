Around The League
Golden State Warriors waive Omri Casspi

Official release

Apr 8, 2018 12:32 AM ET

OAKLAND, Calif. – The Golden State Warriors have waived forward Omri Casspi, the team announced today.

Casspi appeared in 53 games (seven starts) this season, averaging 5.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 14.0 minutes per game.

