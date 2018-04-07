Around The League
Jimmy Butler sparks Minnesota Timberwolves to crucial victory in return from knee injury

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Apr 7, 2018 2:02 AM ET

Jimmy Butler scored 18 points in his return from right knee surgery and set the tone defensively Friday night in the Timberwolves' 113-96 victory over the Lakers.

Butler was inserted into the starting lineup, played 22 minutes and was 7 for 10 from the field with two rebounds, one assist and four steals in his first game since getting hurt against Houston on Feb. 23. He had surgery two days later to repair a torn meniscus and missed 17 games.
 


Minnesota improved to 45-35 and holds a half-game lead over the Nuggets for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Wolves host Memphis on Sunday and close out the regular season Wednesday with a possible elimination game vs. Denver.

