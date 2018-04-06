Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Jimmy Butler expected to play vs. Los Angeles Lakers

* Tonight on NBA TV: Wolves vs. Lakers (10:30 ET)

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler was available to play last night, but did not ever get on the court against the Denver Nuggets. That seemingly won't be the case tonight.

Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau confirmed Butler will be back in action against the Lakers, assuming he feels fine following pre-game warmps.



Thibodeau says pregame that Butler will be a go tonight, assuming he goes through warmups without any hiccups — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) April 7, 2018



Butler missed 17 games due to a meniscus injury in his right knee. The Wolves are 8-9 since Butler was injured Feb. 23.

Butler posted on Instagram earlier on Friday with a caption that hinted at his impending return.