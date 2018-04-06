Around The League
Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Jimmy Butler expected to play vs. Los Angeles Lakers

From NBA media reports

Apr 6, 2018 2:53 PM ET

Jimmy Butler is averaging 22.2 points per game this season.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler was available to play last night, but did not ever get on the court against the Denver Nuggets. That seemingly won't be the case tonight.

Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau confirmed Butler will be back in action against the Lakers, assuming he feels fine following pre-game warmps.
 


Butler missed 17 games due to a meniscus injury in his right knee. The Wolves are 8-9 since Butler was injured Feb. 23.

Butler posted on Instagram earlier on Friday with a caption that hinted at his impending return.

