Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid making steady progress, but no timetable on return

Joel Embiid underwent a post-operative examination by Dr. Jurij R. Bilyk and Dr. Howard Krein following successful surgery last Saturday to address the fractured orbital bone in his left eye. The surgeons were pleased with how the affected area is presenting to date and will determine when it is safe and medically advisable for Embiid to return to play.

With regards to the concussion he sustained, Embiid was cleared by an independent neurologist earlier this week. In order to complete the NBA’s concussion protocol, Embiid is now slated to begin the non-contact cardiovascular exertion steps required.

There is no timetable for Embiid’s return to play. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.