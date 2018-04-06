David Stockton checks into first home game for Utah Jazz

David Stockton made his NBA debut back in 2014-15 with the Sacramento Kings, but perhaps the highlight of his NBA career to date came last night.

Stockton, now a backup guard with the Jazz, checked into Utah's 117-95 home win against the LA Clippers with 2 minutes and 20 seconds left in the game. In and of itself, that move in any other game would hardly cause a stir. David Stockton, however, is the son of Hall of Famer and Jazz legend John Stockton and the sight of him playing on the court where his father once crafted his legendary career sent the Vivint Home Smart Arena crowd into a frenzy.

David Stockton checks into the lineup for a Jazz home game for the first time.

Fifteen seconds later into the game, Stockton did what his father used to do: probe the defense on the wing, use a screen and pull up for a 3-pointer. That shot was the third 3-pointer of David Stockton's career, putting him a mere 842 away from catching his father in that department.

David Stockton nails a 3-pointer late in the game vs. the LA Clippers.

Exciting news came for David Stockton on Friday morning as Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports the Jazz are planning to sign him for the remainder of the season.

All said, though, Thursday night was a special moment for David Stockton, Jazz fans at Vivint Home Smart Arena and, somewhere, for John Stockton, too.