Around The League
Report: Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard plans to play Saturday vs. San Antonio Spurs

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Apr 6, 2018 12:45 AM ET

 

Damian Lillard limped to the bench Tuesday night and was carted from the locker room to the team bus.

After misssing one game with a sprained left ankle, Portland Trail Blazers All-Star Damian Lillard says he's feeling better and intends to play Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs.

Lillard informed NBC Sports Northwest's Jason Quick of his plans Thursday night after the Blazers' 98-96 loss in Houston.
 


Quick also reported that center Ed Davis said that he would be rejoining the Blazers on their current road trip. Davis sprained his right ankle last Friday vs. the Clippers.

Lillard rolled his ankle with just under three minutes left in the fourth quarter at Dallas on Tuesday. He played the remainder of game but was later carted from the locker room to the team bus.

Lillard is averaging 26.7 points, 6.6 assists and 4.5 rebounds for the Blazers, who have clinched a playoff berth and are two games ahead of the Utah Jazz for the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference with three games remaining in the regular season.

