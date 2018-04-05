Report: Charlotte Hornets set to name Mitch Kupchak as general manager

The Hornets are on the verge of finalizing a contract with Mitch Kupchak to serve as the team's president of basketball operations and general manager, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday.

Kupchak, the architect of four championship teams during his previous tenure with the Lakers from 2000 to 2017, would replace Rich Cho, whose contract was not renewed.

He would join a Hornets team that, at 34-45, will miss the playoffs for a second consecutive season and hasn't won a playoff series since 2002.