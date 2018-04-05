Around The League
Around The League

Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Jimmy Butler active, available to play against Denver Nuggets

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Apr 5, 2018 10:04 PM ET

Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Jimmy Butler is available to play in a key matchup in Denver after missing 16 games with a right knee injury.

However, Butler was not in the starting lineup Thursday night against the Nuggets, who are right on the Timberwolves’ heels in the playoff chase.
 


Coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters on Thursday that Butler is close to a return.

“It’s been good,” Thibodeau said. "Step by step. Each day he’s done a little more. The contact was good ... He’s real close. Whether it’s today or tomorrow ... he’s real close.”

The Wolves are 8-8 since Butler was injured Feb. 23 but still hold the seventh seed in the Western Conference. They control their own postseason destiny, including two games against the Nuggets, who are chasing one of those final two seeds. The Nuggets are one game behind the Wolves and the New Orleans Pelicans, who are tied for the seventh in the Western Conference.

A victory tonight would go long way toward Minnesota clinching a playoff spot for the first time since 2004.

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.