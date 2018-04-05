Around The League
Damian Lillard (ankle) doubtful to play against Houston Rockets

From NBA media reports

Apr 5, 2018

 

Damian Lillard suffered his ankle injury late in Tuesday's game against the Mavericks.

Portland Trail Blazers All-Star guard Damian Lillard is unlikely to play in a showdown of Western Conference contenders on Thursday night.

Lillard suffered a left ankle sprain in the fourth quarter of the Blazers' 115-109 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. He played the entire fourth quarter and scored nine of his 29 points in the final three-plus minutes of the game. After the game, though, Lillard was carted from the locker room to the team bus and seemed to be cautious about playing in the future.

The Blazers have listed Lillard as doubtful for tonight's game against the Houston Rockets (8 ET, TNT) and according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, Lillard is day-to-day with his injury.

Portland is in the midst of a four-game road trip as it visits Houston tonight, then San Antonio on Saturday (9 ET, NBA League Pass) and Denver on Monday (9 ET, NBA League Pass). The Blazers are No. 3 in the Western Conference and, at 48-30, have logged their most wins in a season since 2014-15 (when they went 51-31).

