Kyrie Irving out for remainder of season and playoffs after surgery reveals infection

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving will miss the remainder of the season and playoffs to undergo a procedure Saturday to remove two screws in his left patella, the team announced on Thursday.

Irving underwent left knee surgery on March 24 to remove a tension wire in his left knee that was placed to fix the left patellar fracture he suffered during the 2015 NBA Finals. At the time, the Celtics expected Irving to return to basketball activities in three to six weeks. However, according a statement by the Celtics, "pathology indicated the presence of a bacterial infection at the site of the hardware. To ensure that no infection remains in the knee, the screws will be removed."

The team says Irving is expected to make a full recovery in 4-5 months.

Irving thanked his fans and addressed the difficulty of this situation on Instagram:

"The hardest thing to do sometimes is accept the uncontrollable things life throws at you. You try consistently to learn, grow, and prepare everyday to equip your mind, body, and spirit with tools to deal with some of those things, but I feel when those moments arise they all give you a sense of unfulfillment, simply because it puts some of your professional journey and goals on a brief hold. It's simply a test of your perseverance and Will, to be present, even in the wake of what's going on. In this case, finding out I have an infection in my knee is definitely a moment that I now accept and move past without holding on to the all the what ifs, proving the nay-Sayers completely f***ing wrong, and accomplishing the goals I've set out for the team and myself. This season was only a snapshot of what's to come from me. Trust Me. "The journey back to the top of Mt. Everest continues." #StandingRockSiouxTribe



Let's go Celtics!! Celtics fans, I look forward to hearing how loud it gets in the TD Garden during the playoffs and experiencing how intense the environment gets. Thank you all!"

Irving has been out of the Celtics' lineup since first injuring the knee in a March 11 loss to the Indiana Pacers.

He had sought a second opinion on his injury after not being pleased with the lack of progress in his recovery from the injury, as Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports first reported in late March. He has missed four straight games, including a 100-99 comeback win against the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 20. Irving first acknowledged soreness in the knee after a loss to the Houston Rockets in early March.

The knee is the same one that Irving injured in the 2015 NBA finals that required surgery.

After leaving that loss to the Pacers on March 11, Irving hinted at taking an extended period of rest for the balky knee. Irving is averaging 24.7 points, 5.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game this season while shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 40.8 percent on 3-pointers.

Boston acquired Irving in an offseason blockbuster trade that shipped former Celtics All-Star Isaiah Thomas to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thomas and the Cavs could never seem to find a rhythm, though. Cleveland dealt him to the Los Angeles Lakers at the trade deadline as the Cavs underwent a major roster overhaul.

The Celtics (53-25) hold the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. The playoffs begin on April 14.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.