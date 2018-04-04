Joel Embiid, Blake Griffin out for Philadelphia 76ers-Detroit Pistons matchp

Apr 4, 2018 8:08 PM ET

DETROIT (AP) -- Philadelphia center Joel Embiid is out for a fourth straight game with a concussion and orbital fracture.

Embiid is missing Wednesday night's matchup with the Detroit Pistons, who are without star forward Blake Griffin.

Griffin is missing his fourth game in a row because of a bruised right ankle.

Embiid had surgery Saturday to repair the broken bone around his left eye. He was injured when guard Markelle Fultz accidentally head-butted him last week against the New York Knicks.

The 76ers are also without forward Dario Saric, who is out with a right elbow issue.

