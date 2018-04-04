Reports: Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue to return vs. Washington Wizards on Thursday

Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue will resume his duties as head coach against the Washington Wizards on Thursday (8 ET, TNT), according to Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com and Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

Lue took a leave of absence from his position on March 17 due to personal health issues. At the time, Lue said he was dealing with, "chest pains and other troubling symptoms, compounded by a loss of sleep, throughout the year."

The Cavaliers (48-30) are 8-1 since Lue was forced to step back from the team. After a win over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, associate head coach Larry Drew said he doesn't expect any "feeling out" period to occur when Lue returns.

''I can see that the guys have already embraced him,'' Drew said. ''So it's just a matter of him being more hands on now once he does get back. From what I've seen, it looks like everybody has rolled their sleeves up and just waiting for the day he comes back so they can get to work.''