Nets forward Quincy Acy, Pistons center Andre Drummond fined for altercation

NEW YORK -- Brooklyn Nets forward Quincy Acy and Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond have each been fined for their roles in an on-court altercation, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The incident, for which both players were ejected, occurred with 18.4 seconds remaining in the third quarter of the Nets’ 108-96 loss to the Pistons on Sunday, April 1 at Barclays Center.

Acy has been fined $25,000 for aggressively pursuing Drummond and attempting to further an altercation. Drummond has been fined $15,000 for engaging in an altercation by shoving Acy.