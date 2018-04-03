Inaugural NBA 2K League Draft to take place Wednesday in New York

On Wednesday, New York will be the site of an entirely different professional basketball draft. The groundbreaking NBA 2K League will hold its inaugural draft, wherein 17 teams will choose from a pool of 102 players.

Each team -- beginning with Mavs Gaming, which holds the No. 1 overall pick -- will select six players. The draft-eligible gamers were selected after a January qualifier and February combine. Following those events, the NBA 2K League narrowed the field down to 250 players. That group was then further diminished following one-on-one interviews and a final secision by a selection committee.

The draft will take place at 1 p.m. ET in The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. The order of picks was determined by a draft lottery held last month. Teams must choose one player for each traditional position -- point guard, shooting guard, small forward, power forward and center -- but may do so in any order they wish. Their sixth and final pick may be used to select a player from any position.

Further information may be obtained via the league's official Twitter account, @NBA2KLeague.