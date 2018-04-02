Reports: Mitch Kupchak offered Charlotte Hornets GM position

NBA Twitter and media reports

Apr 2, 2018 11:16 AM ET

Former NBA executive and player Mitch Kupchak was GM in L.A. from 2000 to 2017.

The Charlotte Hornets have offered their open GM position to Mitch Kupchak, according to reports from Marc Stein of the New York Times and Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer.

Kupchak helped construct four championship rosters as the Los Angeles Lakers GM from 2000 to 2017. Prior to being GM, Kupchak won three NBA championships as a player with the Lakers before retiring in 1986. From 1987 to 2000, Kupchak served as the Lakers' assistant GM under Jerry West.

The Hornets (34-44) parted ways with GM Rich Cho on Feb. 20. During his six-plus seasons as GM, the Hornets struggled to improve and made the playoffs only two seasons. 

