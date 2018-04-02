Reports: Mitch Kupchak offered Charlotte Hornets GM position

The Charlotte Hornets have offered their open GM position to Mitch Kupchak, according to reports from Marc Stein of the New York Times and Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer.

The Charlotte @hornets have formally offered their GM post to Mitch Kupchak and are confident they can soon seal a deal with the longtime former Lakers executive, according to league sources. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) April 2, 2018

Can confirm @TheSteinLine report that Mitch Kupchak has been offered the @hornets general manager job. Told it’s basically a done deal. — Rick Bonnell (@rick_bonnell) April 2, 2018

Kupchak helped construct four championship rosters as the Los Angeles Lakers GM from 2000 to 2017. Prior to being GM, Kupchak won three NBA championships as a player with the Lakers before retiring in 1986. From 1987 to 2000, Kupchak served as the Lakers' assistant GM under Jerry West.

The Hornets (34-44) parted ways with GM Rich Cho on Feb. 20. During his six-plus seasons as GM, the Hornets struggled to improve and made the playoffs only two seasons.