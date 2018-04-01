Once again, Houston Rockets set single-season record for most 3-pointers made

For the second year in a row, the Houston Rockets broke the NBA record for most 3-pointers made in a season. James Harden's step-back 3-pointer with 32.2 seconds left in the third quarter was No. 1,182, surpassing the mark set last season.

Ironically, the Rockets made just 7 of 31 (22.6 percent) 3-pointers -- their fewest made 3s in any game this season. The Spurs won 100-83, snapping Houston's 11 game winning streak.



James Harden drills it from deep!



With that triple the @HoustonRockets set a new NBA single season record for 3-pointers made! #Rocketspic.twitter.com/nNDHZdq3UN — NBA (@NBA) April 1, 2018

Most 3-Pointers Made In A Season, NBA History

1. Houston Rockets (2017-18) 1,184

2. Houston Rockets (2016-17) 1,181

3. Golden State Warriors (2015-16) 1,077

4. Cleveland Cavaliers (2016-17) 1,067



It was only two years ago that the Warriors became the first team to make 1,000 3s in a season -- and now the Rockets are on pace to get near 1,300 this season.

This also marks the fourth time a Mike D'Antoni-coached team has set the record for 3-pointers in a season. The Suns did it with him in 2004-05 and 2005-06.