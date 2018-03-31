Report: San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard in New York for more rehabilitation; no timetable for return

Kawhi Leonard is in New York again for continued rehabilitation of his right quadriceps injury under the supervision of medical personnel outside the Spurs organization, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Michael C. Wright report.

ESPN reporting with @mikecwright on Kawhi Leonard returning to New York for rehab and no clear date on a return to San Antonio. https://t.co/UZndPpR7Qg — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 31, 2018

With the regular season winding down, no timetable has been set for a possible return to San Antonio. Therefore, it is not likely Leonard will play in the remaining six regular-season games and optimism is waning about his participation in the Western Conference playoffs.

The Spurs are 44-32 and fourth in the tightly bunched Western Conference playoff standings.

It is Leonard's second extended trip to New York to consult with his own medical team, although Spurs staff has met with Leonard and are staying abreast of his treatment. He spent time in New York before the February All-Star break.

It's been an uncharacteristic season in San Antonio, with players-only meetings and speculation about Leonard's return.