Report: John Wall expected to rejoin Washington Wizards' lineup Saturday vs. Charlotte Hornets

After two months, it appears the Washington Wizards are getting their primary playmaker back.

Five-time All-Star John Wall is expected to return to the Wizards' lineup on Saturday as they host Charlotte Hornets, reports NBC Sports Washington's Chris Miller.





It would be Wall's first game since he had arthroscopic left knee surgery on Jan. 31. The Wizards managed to win 15 of 27 games during his absence.

The Wizards have three three back-to-backs in their final seven games, so Wall would likely play only a few games before the playoffs.

Wall told reporters earlier this week he's ready to go, just waiting for the official clearance from team doctors.

"When I've had an injury in the past, I don't think about it. I go out there and play the same way I played before, and that's with a lot of aggression, a lot of attacking mode, a lot of fast pace. And I've been doing that," Wall said. "All I had to do was show that glimpse and that showed me I was being myself again."

Wall is averaging 19.4 points, 9.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks through 37 games this season.